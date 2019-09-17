Hockey Meets Golf at Mount Airy Golf Club

News

by: Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Mount Airy Golf Club looked a little like a scene out of Happy Gilmore Monday morning.

 The course hosted the third annual golf tournament to benefit the Northeast Youth Hockey Association and the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Junior Knights. Aside from the normal 18-hole-round, golfers were able to grab a hockey stick and try their hand at scoring a few goals on the first tee.

It was a lot of fun for everyone at the event but it was also very meaningful to the players, coaches, and volunteers supporting youth sports.  

George Ewing of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Knights explains   “Youth sports are very very important. They teach responsibility, accountability, teamwork. Hockey is a really really fast game. To be that agile, use strategy, and work with a team. Those are skills that they will learn, that they can use for a lifetime!”   

Players on the Knights come from all over the world, including Canada, Russia, and Australia.

Learn more about the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Knights LINK

Learn more about Mt Airy Golf Club LINK

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos