Hockey Meets Golf at Mount Airy Golf Club

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Mount Airy Golf Club looked a little like a scene out of Happy Gilmore Monday morning.

The course hosted the third annual golf tournament to benefit the Northeast Youth Hockey Association and the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Junior Knights. Aside from the normal 18-hole-round, golfers were able to grab a hockey stick and try their hand at scoring a few goals on the first tee.

It was a lot of fun for everyone at the event but it was also very meaningful to the players, coaches, and volunteers supporting youth sports.

George Ewing of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Knights explains “Youth sports are very very important. They teach responsibility, accountability, teamwork. Hockey is a really really fast game. To be that agile, use strategy, and work with a team. Those are skills that they will learn, that they can use for a lifetime!”

Players on the Knights come from all over the world, including Canada, Russia, and Australia.

