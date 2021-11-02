Hoagies for hungry voters in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local volunteer fire company served up cold cuts for voters Tuesday.

The Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company hosted its bi-annual Election Day hoagie sale where volunteers dedicated their time to preparing hundreds of hoagies throughout the day.

From Italian to roast beef, voters picked up their orders after casting votes inside the fire company’s banquet hall.

Curbside pick-up was also available to those who voted by mail.

Members of the fire company say they saw an increase in voter turnout this year.

“Every year it just keeps getting bigger and bigger and more popular. It’s easy for people to come in, get a quick bite to eat. They don’t have to cook lunch for the day or dinner for the day and there’s no where else you can get a $6 hoagie like we make,” said assistant Chief Jason Crambo, Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company.

“It’s a simple thing. And like I tell people, for just one person, it’s a rather small way to help support the fire company,” said Martin Lamberton, Jefferson Township resident.

The Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company sold more than 300 hoagies.

All proceeds will go towards operational costs.