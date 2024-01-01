LAKE HARMONY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are ringing in the new year on the slopes.

Dozens of people put on their skis and strapped on their snowboards at Big Boulder in Lake Harmony to enjoy all the resort has to offer.

Big Boulder is a fun family environment and offers ski lessons to all ages.

Over the past few years, ski resorts in our area have been hit hard by Mother Nature.

The lack of cold temps makes it difficult to keep the conditions on the mountain at their best, but that didn’t stop the diehards from being out on the slopes Monday.

“We’re having a good time, we wish there was more snow it’s been a different year so, it’s kind of different but we’re still having fun,” said vacation goer Rocio Prez.

“We came up because we had off from work and we wanted to start the new year off right by getting out on the mountain,” snowboarder Karina Hain explained.

More information on Big Boulder and its hours of operation can be found online.