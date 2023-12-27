HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some girl power in Luzerne County as Hanover Area High School hosted the Inaugural Hawkeye Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament for Young Female Wrestlers.

PIAA sanctioned girls wrestling in May 2023 and Pennsylvania became the 38th state in the country to do so.

Before the sanction, girls were traveling up to two and a half hours just to be able to compete.

David Griffith, The Head Wrestling Coach at Hanover Area School District, says all the girls are grateful for this opportunity.

“This means a lot to me you know both of my daughters wrestle, um, and giving girls in general the opportunity to compete in a sport where otherwise they wouldn’t have tried. We have 15, 16 girls on our team and most of them are brand new, so, um. They would’ve never came out if they had to wrestle boys,” said Coach Griffith.

Coach Griffith says the girls are off to a good start and it’s only going to go up from there.