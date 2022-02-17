2-year-old severely injured after being hit by car in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a Scranton neighborhood where a 2-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the 2000 block of Dorothy Street around 11:00 a.m.

Dorothy Street is blocked off as police continue to investigate. Police say there are two vehicles in question. At this time they are unsure which vehicle was involved.

Our crews on the scene say they have witnessed an ambulance escorted by three Scranton police cruisers heading towards Geisinger CMC. We will update you with the latest information as it is released.