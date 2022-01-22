Hit-and-run crash kills man in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed one male in Schuylkill County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Troopers responded to a pedestrian hit on State Route 924, Gold Star Highway.

Once officials arrived they discovered that the male was dead with no vehicle on the scene. The name of the man is not known at this time.

PSP says they are currently looking for witnesses to come forward and give out any information on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300.