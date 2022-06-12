ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a driver after a hit and run crash, that injured a woman in Monroe County.

According to law enforcement, on Saturday night, around 8:10, a 2006 Audi A4 was traveling east on Frable Drive as a 2008 BMW X5 was traveling south on Weir Moutain Road.

Police say the Audi ran a clearly posted stop sign at the intersection of the two roads and struck the BMW sending it into an embankment.

According to the crash report, 35-year-old Ginnina Fabis of Stroudsburg sustained a suspected serious injury and was flown to a Lehigh Valley trauma center.

The other three passengers in the vehicle, including a baby in a car seat, were not injured, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Lehighton at 610-681-1850.