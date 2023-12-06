SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History was made on a local school board in Lackawanna County as the first black member of the Scranton School Board was elected as the first minority to serve as president.

“At that moment, when I was actually voted as president, it was euphoric. I was extremely happy because there are people and kids out there that say, ‘no one looks like me,’ well now, they have someone,” said Scranton School Board President Ty Holmes.

Holmes was elected as the first black member of the Scranton School Board in 2021.

Monday night, the school board elected him as the first minority to serve as president.

“I was honored that my colleagues believe enough in me being that I have only been on the school board for two years that they would entrust me to lead our team and that’s what we are a team,” Holmes explained.

Holmes is ready to continue to push for what’s fair for the Scranton School District with “Fair Funding” at the forefront.

“We can’t have a conversation about restoring programs, addressing mental health, the numerous programs that we have eliminated, restoring pre-k fixing our buildings until we find a way or the state finds a way to make up that $90 million shortfall,” Holmes added.

Holmes and the new board will make several major decisions in the coming weeks and months, including hiring a new superintendent and approving a plan for possible building closures or consolidations.

Holmes retired as a sergeant first class in the US Army and now works as a donor officer for Child Hunger Outreach Partners.

“I know a lot of teachers who are struggling,” Holmes said.

Holmes also plans to address the mental health of students and teachers in the district.

“Start to focus on and say what can we do to help this along, and again that’s where the financial money coming in could help we could start to bring in more people to assist,” Holmes stated.

Director Tara Yanni was elected Vice President of the Scranton School Board.