Historical church undergoing restorations

FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A historical society in Susquehanna County is on a mission to restore a 114-year-old church.

The Forest City Area Historical Society President John Kameen says they acquired a former Methodist church in 2014 when the Methodist Conference donated it.

“We did notice in the last year and a half that the stained glass windows had started to deteriorate. So, we decided if we were going to save one of the most important things on the building, which was the stained glass windows, we were going to have to raise some money to get it fixed,” Kameen said.

The historical society planned to raise the $51,000 needed but when the pandemic started, it threw a wrench into their plans and their drive had to be canceled. Two major donations, however, put the historical society near the halfway mark to their goal.

“We decided to use the money that we had raised and spend $20,000 in order to repair the two windows that were in the worst shape,” Kameen said.

The Forest City Area Historical Society tells Eyewitness News that it will take about $30,000 to restore the five other windows in the church. They remain optimistic that they will be able to do that in the future.