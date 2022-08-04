DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Taking people back into history is the goal of the trolley service in the Poconos.

A familiar sound of a trolley brought back to its roots in the Delaware Water Gap after nearly a century of being away.

The Pocono Historic Trolley Tour is celebrating its second season this year but now it’s operating from its original stop – the historic castle inn.

“This is what I did with my covid time. You know, everybody had their time when they were shut down, well I bought a trolley and brought it back to life,” stated Peter Luck, owner of Pocono Daytripper.





Peter Luck says his efforts of bringing the trolley back to the inn was to bring history full circle – now with a mission of educating riders on the Poconos past.

“From the late 1800s to the mid-1930s, the Delaware Water Gap was the second-most visited place in the united states and these trolleys ran around here and would pick you up here, and take you to the other boroughs.”

The historic Castle Inn dates back to 1906 it was the last grand resort built in the borough and the area’s first with running spring water and electricity.

Now offering vendors and an ice cream parlor – the owners tell eyewitness news they work every day to restore the building’s legacy.

“That’s what’s we’ve always tried to do, bring things back it was a pleasant surprise. I mean it was certainly not something we expected,” stated Frank Paccione and Theresa Veltri, owners of Castle Inn.





Kicking its season off this week trolley riders can now embark on a one-hour trip with stops at other historic areas such as the village of Shawnee and Portland Waterfront Park.

“This is fantastic. Just learning the history and all the dynamics of what played into it becoming what it is,” said Rick Swalm.

If you’d like to jump back into the history of the Poconos head Pocono Daytripper website for more information.