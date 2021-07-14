Historic Mahoning Drive-In to be replaced by solar farm

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A beacon of culture and history could be shut down and demolished by this time next year in Carbon County.

The Mahoning Drive-In, located in Lehighton, is facing permanent shut down and demolition, to later be replaced by a solar panel farm.

According to a post on the theater’s website, the land on which the drive-in sits has been optioned by Connecticut-based Greenskies Clean Energy LLC, a maker of solar technology.

Greenskies must first file, and get approved for, a zoning application for the solar panel farm. If the application goes through, the Mahoning would be demolished.

The Mahoning Drive-In has been open since 1949 and has been host to numerous classic film festivals and regular celebrity guests.

A zoning board hearing to discuss the changes will be held on August 3rd. Management at the Mahoning urges all concerned public to attend and voice their opinion. A rally will be held on August 2nd at the drive-in as well.

For more information on how to support the Mahoning Drive-In, you can visit their Facebook page or their website.