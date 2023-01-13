DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A historical icon made her way to northeastern Pennsylvania on Friday.

On September 25th, 1957 nine young and courageous Black students marched into central high school in Little Rock, Arkansas, a segregated public school.

One of the Little Rock Nine marched her way to northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I thought, this is really gonna shift things, and the work that I’ve done in my life I thought, this is really going to shift things,” said Milliejean Brown Trickey of the Little Rock Nine.

Milliejean Brown Trickey was honored as the guest speaker at Penn State Scranton’s MLK Day celebration.

“When I heard about Minniejean Brown coming to our campus I was very excited you know because I’ve always wanted to learn more about her and of course be able to meet her,” described Raymond Ondrako Jr., Vice President of the Student Government Association.

Brown Trickey has made it her life’s mission to share her story with younger generations.

“So much of social change in this country was done by young people and if nobody is telling them that, I’m telling them that, and I want them to know that they can make change,” explained Brown Trickery.

As she and the Little Rock Nine have shown the world, young minds are our future.

Some students at PSU Scranton are already making strides towards making the world a better place.

“Diversity is one of the biggest things that makes us human, if we don’t accept each other for individuals, we can’t get anything done,” said Raj Jandhi, a sophomore at Penn State Scranton.

Brown Trickey appreciates those who share the same goals as she once did as a girl..

“I want everyone to feel that kind of energy and excitement about making the world a beautiful place,” stated Brown Trickery.

To learn more about Brown Tricky and the Little Rock Nine, visit this website.