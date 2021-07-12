Historic Girl Scout camp in Susquehanna County kept open by volunteers

BROOKLYN TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After nearly two years, a historic Girl Scout camp in Susquehanna County is hosting campers once again.

After some uncertainty, Camp Archbald in Susquehanna County is not closing, after being saved by a group of dedicated volunteers.

“The Girl Scout Council has decided to save Camp Archbald. So, Camp Archbald is no longer at risk of being sold. But it still does need some care, some upkeep maintenance. This camp is completely run by the supporters of Camp Archbald,” said Jamie Puchalski, Camp Archbald director

The more than 100 campers this week range in age from 6 to 17.

“The majority of them come from the northeast. Lackawanna County, Wyoming County, Luzerne, Monroe County,” Puchalski said.

“Sometimes it’s just good to get out, and just like be outside,” said Madeleine Forrer of Factoryville.

“Well, I love it because I always get to make new friends. And I love the lake and like I get to be outdoors a lot. It just, it just something different from what I am used to,” Lilly Kosak of Monroe Township, said.

“I’m on a canoe team, so I obviously love to boat and paddle and things like that. But I just kind of like being outside and hanging out and natures always fun, you can do pretty much anything outside,” said Lucy Vandenberg from Mountain Top.

Two residential Girl Scout camps scheduled for this summer are nearly filled. The camp plans to celebrate 100 years in September.