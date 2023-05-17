EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big decision was made Wednesday for young girls in Pennsylvania sports, and one local female athlete has been awaiting this moment for quite some time.

13-year-old Madison Healey is making history in wrestling. She’s a four-time PA State Champion, Reno World Champion, and Tulsa National Champion.

All of her wins came against boys, but as of Wednesday, the young female wrestler will now have the chance to compete against girls.

The PIAA has made high school girls wrestling official in the state of Pennsylvania.

“It’s going to bring a lot of different opportunities, not just to the girls who already wrestle, but to the girls who don’t wrestle because wrestling is kind of a sport that’s not just gonna make you excel at that sport, but in life in general, so I think it will be a big opportunity for the future,” Healey said.

Madison’s mom, Chantel Vitale, who has helped coach and train her daughter in the sport, says Healey practices up to three times a day. Her first practice begins at 5:00 a.m.

On top of her success and dedication, Madison also helps coach at Coal Valley Sports and Event Center in Edwardsville alongside Wilkes University’s Assistant Coach Drew Feldman.

“She’s really been a trendsetter in this for the girls wrestling local area and working with her is great. like I said, she battles and competes just as hard as the guys,” said Feldman.

Chantel says all girl classes will soon be offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They will be taught by all female coaches and partnered with the Misfits Wrestling Girls Club.

“I mean we hear a lot that girls are afraid to come out because of potentially practicing with the boys or doing anything with the boys so I think this has opened up the doors for new girls and current ones,” said Vitale.

Feldman feels it’s about time the change was made.

“I think this should have happened a little bit a long time ago. The girls, they train and battle just as hard as the guys and compete as hard as the guys. They deserve their own stage,” Feldman explained.

Madison’s goals are to become an international wrestler and win an Olympic title