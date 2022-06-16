STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A historic, former church in the Poconos is moving forward with plans to become a museum.

The ‘Little Bethel Church’ has been located off North 3rd Street in Stroudsburg since 1868. The historical Association says, for a while, it was the only church that people of color in the community could go to.







The association has spent more than $50K to restore it since the early 2000s. And this week, they were gifted a check for more than$100K to move forward with construction.

“It’s going to be a museum where people can come, enjoy what we have there and if they want to have maybe a marriage ceremony or a take your vows again ceremony, we can do it here at the church,” explained Wayne Bolt, President of the Stroudsburg Little Bethel Historical Association.

Bolt says he’s hoping the construction will be complete sometime this summer.