Historic Bridge Dedicated In Benton

BENTON TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An almost 200 year old Bridge on Baylor Lake is opening after being shuttered in 2015 due to unsafe conditions.

PennDOT has worked in phases over 5 seasons to completely replace the bridge while keeping the rustic aesthetic.

It should keep smaller roads around the lake less busy and PennDOT says this is a once in a lifetime project that should last at least another 200 years.

