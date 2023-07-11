DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Dalton Fire Company is hosting its 100th Firemen’s Carnival that event kicked off Tuesday in Lackawanna County. Many people came out to Dalton to enjoy food, live music, carnival rides, and games.

This firemen’s carnival has become a tradition for many and has grown over the years, upgrading the rides, and even switching venues.

There’s even a history tent for those interested in learning more.

“We come here every year we come out here to support the dalton fire company this is our first year bringing our daughter to show her the sights and sounds, I like the memories we came here on our first date and now we’re bringing her on her first trip and I come here every year with my family so it’s good memories,” said Clark Summit resident Angelo Brutico.

The carnival runs through Saturday.