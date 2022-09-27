HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new Hispanic-owned barber shop is opening in downtown Hazleton.

Figaro Hair Room is gearing up for its grand opening next month. Owner, Wellington Nunez, believes the downtown is the perfect spot for his new business.

Nunez says he’s glad he found this space here in downtown Hazleton. He says this space gives him the opportunity for foot traffic, people come to his business. He feels glad to be downtown.





He’s alongside plenty of other Hispanic-owned businesses including Kiki’s Bakery and Cafe.

Owner, Yesenia Rodriguez says she takes pride in bringing her culture to the downtown through baked goods.

“It is important, for me it is at least. I immigrated to this country when I was 14 so having something that reminds you of your roots and reminds you of your childhood is very important to everybody I would say. It doesn’t matter what country you come from. Having something you can go and grab that brings you back to those memories I think is priceless.”





Rodriguez isn’t the only one bringing diverse flavors to Luzerne County. Eyewitness News reporter Nicole Rogers stopped for a bite at the newly opened Malaia Lounge and their food is as good as it is diverse, as chef Diego Tavares explains.

“I make any kind of food. Normally we do Dominican food, but we see Italian people who want chicken marsala, (and) chicken fricassee. I can make all kinds of food.”

With nearly three-quarters of businesses downtown being Hispanic-owned, the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress and Main Street Coordinator Robert Collado are ready to lend a helping hand where needed.

“We just want to say that we are united, we rely on one of our logos that say ‘Hazleton is on the rise’ ” . . . “and that is something we can always remember and making sure that everyone understands that they are welcome here, especially in the Hispanic community.”