Hiring events continue throughout the Commonwealth

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Warehouses are ramping back up looking for workers as the pandemic slows, and Wegmans is no different.

On Wednesday Wegmans warehouse in Pottsville will hold a hiring event from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. they are looking for full and part-time workers as well as overnight workers.









The warehouses also offering a $750 sign-on bonus to part-time workers and a $1,500 bonus to full-time workers, they also offer an employee scholarship program to all the warehouse employees.

Wegmans warehouse is looking to fill 50 open positions at the site and recommends that interested applicants fill out an online application in advance.

