Hillside SPCA rescues chihuahuas from Mahanoy City home

(WBRE/ WYOU)- Only one week after a local shelter took in dozens of abused animals in Schuylkill County, another was reported today.

While Hillside SPCA has come to the rescue in both cases, the influx of animals is taking a toll on the shelter.

These two dogs were just rescued from a home in Mahanoy City. Sadly, they weren’t the only ones. The shelter rescued 18 total.

“When I got the call that these guys were coming back, I just set my phone down and cried,” Holly Kowalishen, of Hillside SPCA said.

Many missing hair. All covered in flees.

“Hair in his teeth. That’s how bad his teeth are,” Kowalishen said.

On top of the 18 chihuahuas Hillside took in, this mom and her 11 puppies came in last week from a case in Klingerstown. Now these puppies and their mom won’t be adoptable until august.

That case forced them to take in 50 animals. The more animals they take in the faster they are going through food, cleaning supplies and other necessities that keep the shelter going. Half the chihuahuas went to another SPCA shelter but they are still running thin on resources and energy.

“We are scrubbing crates every morning and walking lots and lots of dogs. And it is exhausting. It’s tiring. It’s mentally draining but we have to do it because if we say no where would they go,” Tricia Moyer-Mentzer, Hillside SPCA said.



Moyer-Mentzer says the summer is the hardest time to take in a large number of animals. Despite running low, this shelter refuses to turn any animal away.

“The heart breaking part is when you have to leave at the end of the day and you go home and you’re animals are taken care of and you know there is a full shelter here with animals waiting to be adopted,” Moyer-Mentzer said.

“Just when you think you can’t endure anymore, you find somewhere deep inside to do it for them,” Kowalishen said.

Hillside is a private shelter that does not receive any state funding.

Whether is it volunteering time or making a donations, any help they can get goes a long way for them.



If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.