Hillside SPCA Rescues Animals From Cruel Owner

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Authorities are looking for a man in Schuylkill County after nearly fifty animals were found inside his home.

They were left in filthy conditions, and some of them have died. Wednesday a local animal shelter stepped in to help rescue the pets.

“This is the grossest thing I’ve ever walked into ever. It was really hard but you got to do what you got to do,” said Kennel Worker with Hillside SPCA, Haley Weist.

After getting the horrifying text message about the deceased dog and other dogs outside a home, the crew at Hillside SPCA went to Vincent Weist’s houses in Klingerstown, after being granted a search warrant by State Police.

What they saw was shocking.

“The house was trashed. It actually looked like a junkyard when we walked in there. The smell was horrid. I was actually gagging when I walked in. I could barely even take it,” said Weist.

Nearly 50 animals were found inside and outside the house including 30 dogs, six cats, five donkeys and one goat.

There were also several compost pile bins with the remains of dogs inside of them.

“I picked up one dog and I had bugs crawling all the way up my arms,” said Weist.

“Feelings all over the place on the way there. I didn’t know what to anticipate. I knew it was going to be bad because I had seen text message and pictures come through of a deceased dog in a creek, so I knew the conditions in the house were going to be equally bad,” said Dog Side Manager at Hillside SPCA, Tricia Moyer-Mentzer.

Tricia Moyer-Mentzer has worked at the Hillside SPCA for 22 years. She tells Eyewitness News she has seen other cruelty cases, but this was on another level.

“It was very overwhelming. It was just very sad. The dogs were in very bad condition. They had skin conditions, probably mange, they had fleas, their nails were overgrown,” said Mentzer.

Some of the pups are just less than two weeks old. They were running around the house, being trampled by older dogs when the SPCA found them.

They are also not leash trained.

“So rather than risk losing any of the dogs we just carried them picked them up and carried them its the safest way to make sure nobody gets away or escapes,” said Mentzer.

Hillside SPCA tells Eyewitness News it could take weeks, even months to nurture these animals back to health. Meantime, they will be staying here at the shelter, until legal action is taken.

Officials with Hillside SPCA say they barely have enough space for the dogs and cats brought here, so they’re strongly urging the community to come out and adopt these animals as soon as possible.

