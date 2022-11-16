EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Training and Education announced that they are expanding the opportunities for applications for The Hill Impact Program for kids between the ages of 15 and 18.

The Hill Impact Program is free and allows teens with a serious interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement to experience many different elements of training and education, including physical fitness and paramilitary disciplines.

Kids enrolled in the program will better understand what goes into being a state trooper and learn the various parts of police work, like the PA crimes code, vehicle code, and rules of criminal procedure.

The Hill Impact Program is now available in Dauphin, Westmoreland, and Luzerne counties and the deadline to apply is December 31, 2022.

“We are thrilled this program has expanded into three geographic areas of the state, teenagers between the ages of 15 to 18 who are interested in pursuing a future career in law enforcement are encouraged to enroll in this educational opportunity as it will offer a unique experience showcasing the career of a state trooper,” said Major Joanne Reed, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Training and Education.

Beginning in January, the 14-week program will run simultaneously at the PSP Academy in Hersey, PSP Southwest Center in Greensburg, and the Kingston Armory in Kingston.

Those interested in applying for the program in Hersey should contact Trooper Clint Long at 717-497-4577 or ra-sprecruiter-acad@pa.gov.

To sign up for the program in Greensburg, contact Trooper Abby Blazavich at (717) 614-7971 or ra-sprecruiter-trp-a@pa.gov.

In Kingston, applicants can sign up by contacting Master Trooper David Peters at (570) 459-3900 ext. 269 or dapeters@pa.gov.