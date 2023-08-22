DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There have been several reports this month of people getting lost on the Lost Trails in Dunmore, but many of them aren’t supposed to be there because the trails and property are privately owned.

The Lost Trails in Dunmore is home to a privately owned ATV trail park. Recently, hikers have been going on the property and finding themselves lost.

“There is no safe place for hikers to be on the trail when our park is open, and if they are on the trails when we are not open, you’re trespassing on private property,” said co-owner of the Lost Trails Leslie Novak.

The trails are made for ATV vehicles only, and co-owner Leslie Novak says even though they blatantly state they are not a hiking property, people still ignore it.

“We have put signs up, barriers up, done everything and we find our signs tossed away. ‘What is the best safest way for you to hike there?’ Don’t just don’t hike there,” Novak explained.

Spencer Krajkovich is an ATV rider and says the only time he would walk on the trails is if he absolutely had to get off his vehicle.

“I would not want to take the risk of getting run over or hit by somebody who couldn’t see me,” said Krajkovich.

The Lost Trails always know exactly which of their riders are on the trails and when.

The owner stresses the only time ATV riders should be on the trails at night is if Lost Trails is hosting an event.

“We’ll do a night ride, and then we light up everyone’s machine, everybody has to have headlights, they have to go through inspection,” said Novak.

The owners offer a tip for riders. Always have ways to repair your vehicle and ride with a buddy, never ride alone.

The Lost Trails is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and again, unless you’re paying for a ride on the trails, you should not be on there