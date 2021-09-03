Highway safety breaks for hoilday weekend

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced its highway safety break locations for travelers to stop and recharge their batteries.

Highway Safety Breaks:

Community groups will offer free hot coffee to travelers starting Friday and will be at area interstate rest stops through Monday. You can find a full list of locations below:

September 3rd and 4th:

Luzerne County:

White Haven, Interstate 80 Eastbound at mile marker 270. White Haven VFW Post 6615 will provide refreshments to travelers from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Dorrance, Interstate 81 Northbound at mile marker 156. Askam United Methodist Church will provide travelers with refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Nuangola, Interstate 81 Southbound at mile marker 158. Weatherly Area Community Library will provide refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. September 4th only.

Lackawanna County:

Tomkinsville, Interstate 81 Northbound at mile marker 202. Boy Scout Troop 34 will provide refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Susquehanna County:

Lenox, Interstate 81 Southbound at mile marker 209. Abington Lions Club will provide refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Pike County:

Promised Land, Interstate 84 Eastbound. Boy Scout Troop 401 will provide refreshments to travelers from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

September 5th and 6th:

Luzerne County:

White Haven, Interstate 80 Eastbound at mile marker 270. White Haven VFW Post 6615 will provide refreshments to travelers from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Dorrance, Interstate 81 Northbound at mile marker 156. Askam United Methodist Church will provide travelers with refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Nuangola, Interstate 81 Southbound at mile marker 158. Boy Scout Troop 166 will provide refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Lackawanna County:

Tomkinsville, Interstate 81 Northbound at mile marker 202. Boy Scout Troop 34 will provide refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Susquehanna County: