Highway safety breaks for hoilday weekend

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced its highway safety break locations for travelers to stop and recharge their batteries.
Highway Safety Breaks:
Community groups will offer free hot coffee to travelers starting Friday and will be at area interstate rest stops through Monday. You can find a full list of locations below:
September 3rd and 4th:
Luzerne County:
- White Haven, Interstate 80 Eastbound at mile marker 270. White Haven VFW Post 6615 will provide refreshments to travelers from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Dorrance, Interstate 81 Northbound at mile marker 156. Askam United Methodist Church will provide travelers with refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Nuangola, Interstate 81 Southbound at mile marker 158. Weatherly Area Community Library will provide refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. September 4th only.
Lackawanna County:
- Tomkinsville, Interstate 81 Northbound at mile marker 202. Boy Scout Troop 34 will provide refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Susquehanna County:
- Lenox, Interstate 81 Southbound at mile marker 209. Abington Lions Club will provide refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Pike County:
Promised Land, Interstate 84 Eastbound. Boy Scout Troop 401 will provide refreshments to travelers from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
September 5th and 6th:
Luzerne County:
- White Haven, Interstate 80 Eastbound at mile marker 270. White Haven VFW Post 6615 will provide refreshments to travelers from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Dorrance, Interstate 81 Northbound at mile marker 156. Askam United Methodist Church will provide travelers with refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Nuangola, Interstate 81 Southbound at mile marker 158. Boy Scout Troop 166 will provide refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Lackawanna County:
- Tomkinsville, Interstate 81 Northbound at mile marker 202. Boy Scout Troop 34 will provide refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Susquehanna County:
- Great Bend Welcome Center, Interstate 81 at mile marker 232. Stone Bridge Lion’s Club will provide refreshments to travelers from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.