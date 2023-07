LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Raceway announced before Sunday’s race that the Highpoint.com 400 was a complete sellout.

Every ticket for the race was sold and it was the largest crowd Long Pond seen since 2010.

When it was over, a familiar, but not exactly a fan favorite, took the checkered flag.

Denny Hamlin added to a string of victories at Pocono but was met by a very loud chorus of jeers.