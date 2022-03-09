Highest paying jobs in Scranton that require a graduate degree

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most.

#32. Mental health and substance abuse social workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $35,340 (#251 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,540 (116,780 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($92,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($91,480)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($89,730)

Job description: Assess and treat individuals with mental, emotional, or substance abuse problems, including abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and/or other drugs. Activities may include individual and group therapy, crisis intervention, case management, client advocacy, prevention, and education.

#31. Marriage and family therapists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $46,350 (#87 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,890 (60,850 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($89,560)

— St. George, UT ($85,290)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($81,890)

Job description: Diagnose and treat mental and emotional disorders, whether cognitive, affective, or behavioral, within the context of marriage and family systems. Apply psychotherapeutic and family systems theories and techniques in the delivery of services to individuals, couples, and families for the purpose of treating such diagnosed nervous and mental disorders.

#30. Rehabilitation counselors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $50,100 (#38 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,080 (100,260 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($74,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($66,330)

— Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($64,940)

Job description: Counsel individuals to maximize the independence and employability of persons coping with personal, social, and vocational difficulties that result from birth defects, illness, disease, accidents, aging, or the stress of daily life. Coordinate activities for residents of care and treatment facilities. Assess client needs and design and implement rehabilitation programs that may include personal and vocational counseling, training, and job placement.

#29. Judicial law clerks

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $51,680 (#26 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,860 (14,690 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($76,050)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($74,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,130)

Job description: Assist judges in court or by conducting research or preparing legal documents.

#28. Urban and regional planners

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $60,000 (#149 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,410 (38,190 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,910)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($108,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,810)

Job description: Develop comprehensive plans and programs for use of land and physical facilities of jurisdictions, such as towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.

#27. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $60,440 (#129 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,320 (292,230 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,420)

— El Centro, CA ($91,110)

— Fresno, CA ($90,860)

Job description: Advise and assist students and provide educational and vocational guidance services.

#26. Healthcare social workers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $61,230 (#98 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,470 (176,110 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,980)

— Salinas, CA ($95,690)

Job description: Provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses. Services include advising family caregivers. Provide patients with information and counseling, and make referrals for other services. May also provide case and care management or interventions designed to promote health, prevent disease, and address barriers to access to healthcare.

#25. Chiropractors

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $69,200 (#98 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,830 (34,760 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($273,530)

— Raleigh, NC ($149,430)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($139,970)

Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system. May provide spinal adjustment or address sacral or pelvic misalignment.

#24. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $71,030 (#212 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,290 (111,320 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,550)

— Jefferson City, MO ($133,640)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($125,020)

Job description: Assess, diagnose, and treat mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests. Help individuals with distress or maladjustment understand their problems through their knowledge of case history, interviews with patients, and theory. Provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. May design behavior modification programs and consult with medical personnel regarding the best treatment for patients.

#23. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $71,100 (#84 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,060 (61,100 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($145,990)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($120,040)

— Savannah, GA ($117,610)

Job description: Demonstrate and teach patient care in classroom and clinical units to nursing students. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#22. Speech-language pathologists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $77,760 (#183 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,240 (148,450 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($128,540)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.

#21. Occupational therapists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $81,780 (#204 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,480 (126,610 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,920)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)

— Modesto, CA ($112,870)

Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual’s environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.

#20. Veterinarians

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $84,260 (#236 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350 (73,710 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

#19. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $87,300 (#37 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,760 (49,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,770)

— Fresno, CA ($129,330)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($126,580)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to mathematical concepts, statistics, and actuarial science and to the application of original and standardized mathematical techniques in solving specific problems and situations. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#18. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $89,350 (#210 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.

#17. Physical therapists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $89,450 (#173 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680 (220,870 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($143,500)

— Modesto, CA ($123,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

#16. Instructional coordinators

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $92,300 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,160 (174,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($111,440)

— Warner Robins, GA ($110,800)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($104,000)

Job description: Develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology into instruction in order to provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses. May train and coach teachers. Includes educational consultants and specialists, and instructional material directors.

#15. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $93,380 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,160 (22,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($140,300)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($119,520)

— Charlottesville, VA ($112,640)

Job description: Teach courses in philosophy, religion, and theology. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#14. Lawyers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $95,990 (#265 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#12 (tie). Education administrators, postsecondary

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $104,080 (#115 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,200 (140,880 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

— Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.

#12 (tie). Physician assistants

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $104,080 (#241 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080 (125,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

#11. Nurse practitioners

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $104,540 (#256 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510 (211,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#10. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $105,060 (#25 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,320 (51,500 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($195,730)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,980)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($147,290)

Job description: Teach courses in biological sciences. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#9. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $110,510 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,890 (200,040 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)

— Jackson, MS ($195,830)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

#8. Optometrists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $118,500 (#86 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440 (36,690 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.

#7. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $119,360 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,050 (14,570 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,340)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($139,930)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,150)

Job description: Conduct hearings to recommend or make decisions on claims concerning government programs or other government-related matters. Determine liability, sanctions, or penalties, or recommend the acceptance or rejection of claims or settlements.

#6. Pharmacists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $120,760 (#262 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 710

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#5. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $129,410 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,800 (126,110 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($143,800)

— New Haven, CT ($142,330)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($136,230)

Job description: Conduct research dealing with the understanding of human diseases and the improvement of human health. Engage in clinical investigation, research and development, or other related activities.

#4. Nurse anesthetists

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $182,990 (#46 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $189,190 (41,960 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#3. Dentists, general

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $183,810 (#132 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#2. Family medicine physicians

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $255,020 (#36 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370 (98,590 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

#1. Pediatricians, general

Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA

– Annual mean salary: $263,740 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570 (27,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.