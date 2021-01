ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — High winds are delaying the opening of a COVID-19 testing site at Pocono Mountain West High School Sullivan Trail Campus, officials announced Thursday morning.

The start time, originally set for 9 a.m., has been delayed until 12:30 p.m. Two trailers have been brought in to replace testing tents because of the winds.

The site will be open for testing until February 1. Testing is free and symptoms are not required to be tested.