High winds cause power outages, road closures throughout the area

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy rain overnight and gusty winds led to power outages and road closures throughout our region Friday.

There were 1,200 people without power in Lackawanna County Friday morning. The hardest hit area appears to be the Abingtons. It’s all due to the wind tearing down trees.

The weather proved to be an issue for drivers throughout the region Friday morning as well. Many roads were closed due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Earlier, Columbia County State Route 339 was shut down. The road is closed for a mile-and-a-half stretch from Full Mill Road in Main Township to Dog Town Road in Beaver Township.

“Tree came down on a power line on 339 down here, snapped the power line, line hit the ground and it caused a small brush fire,” said Richard Dove of the Mainville Fire Company.

Fire crews monitored the road waiting for PPL trucks to arrive and cut off the power making sure another fire didn’t start.

Those PPL crews were very busy Friday morning because people in Lackawanna County are still without power. For the latest on road conditions visit 511PA.com.