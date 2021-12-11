Fire crews go against high winds battling porch fire in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a porch fire in Olyphant where they say the winds caused the flames to spread.

According to the Olyphant Assistant Chief Brian Doughton, the fire started in the 900 block of North Valley Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the back of the home and was amplified by the wind

According to the chief, when the back porch collapse it injured one firefighter, he was taken to the hospital no word on the state of his injuries.

Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News the woman living in the home was out when firefighters arrived. They said the house has double-boarded walls, making tackling hotspots more difficult.

The Chief stated there were cats inside but he couldn’t say how many or what their current status, Doughton believes the house is at a total loss.