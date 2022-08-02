EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A weak cold front continues to move away from our area Tuesday evening. Clouds will break for more clearing into the overnight.

The humidity will drop a bit Tuesday night as lows fall into the lower 60s and upper 50s. Patchy fog is possible by Wednesday’s sunrise for a few spots. High pressure builds in for Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. While it won’t be as humid, it will be hot! Highs reach near 90.

We get a brief break from the humidity Tuesday and Wednesday, although Wednesday will be hot! Temperatures reach near 90. The day will be dry with plenty of sunshine.







Most of Thursday will be quiet with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low and mid-90s. An approaching front will arrive closer to the evening with scattered showers and storms. An unsettled pattern begins Friday and through the weekend.

Thursday is also dry, but an approaching front will bring some showers and storms by the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures climb into the low and mid-90s out ahead of the front and it will be humid.

An unsettled pattern continues for Friday with scattered showers and storms. We could certainly use the rainfall, so any rain we get is welcomed!

Friday will have more clouds than sunshine with a few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s. While it won’t rain the entire day Saturday and Sunday, a few showers or rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms continue for early next week with highs in the mid-80s.

It will remain very warm and humid throughout the weekend. Enjoy!

–Meteorologist Logan Westrope