EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The hot and humid weather continues across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

AVP only hit 89 on Tuesday, which will break the streak for classifying this as a “heat wave” which is three consecutive days of 90+ temperatures.

Although, Tuesday was Williamsport’s (IPT) third day of 90 degrees or higher. So, this will technically count as a heat wave in Williamsport.

Highs will likely climb into the low and mid-90s once again Wednesday. It will be muggy, which will make heat indices reach between 95-100 during the afternoon.

Thursday will still be hot and humid (near 90) before slightly “cooling” off Friday (mid-80s). There will also be a greater threat of showers and thunderstorms.

While high temperatures may gradually fall throughout the weekend, it will remain very humid.

More comfortable air returns by early next week!