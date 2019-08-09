High-Tech Home Buying

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Younger buyers are entering the housing market, and their fondness for technology is changing the way sales are made. NBC’s Liz McLaughlin reports.

More young buyers are ready to buy their first home, and their reliance on technology is changing the game.

According to Michael Booe of Helen Adams Realty, those younger clients often want to speed the process with virtual home tours, using cell phone video.

“People are definitely making purchases based on Facetime sessions with agents,” Booe says.

Even for digital savvy clients, the world of real estate is still relatively analog.

“Really, we are still in a very relationship-driven business,” Booe says.

Amazon is hoping to facilitate those relationships on its platform with a program called Turnkey, in partnership with brokerage company Realogy.

“The benefit to the buyer is they’re going to have a personally selected agent for them,” says Coldwell Banker’s Kohleen Nornes.

When they close on their home buyers can get up to $5,000 worth of Amazon smart home gear and services such as unpacking and installation for free.

The deal boosts Amazon’s goal of being the online destination for buying just about everything.

