LEWIS TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A motorcycle crashed with another car after police say they were traveling at a high speed, resulting in the driver’s death.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 7:00 p.m., a crash occurred between a motorcycle and a car on State Route 45 in Lewis Township.

Police say, Tyler Reichenbach, 34, of Mifflinburg, was riding a motorcycle at high speed, down a hill when it crashed with a car that was at a complete stop and unable to move to avoid the collision.

As a result of the impact, Reichenbach suffered a chest injury before being thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Union County coroner.