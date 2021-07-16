High-speed chase suspect arrested for theft in Luzerne County

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man who was charged in a high-speed chase earlier this year is arrested again on theft charges in Luzerne County.

Jose calva was led out of West Pittston police headquarters early Friday morning. He is accused of stealing a car back in November.

The car was recovered in Wilkes-Barre and officers recently traced fingerprints on the car, back to Calva.

He then admitted to police that he stole the car.

Back in March, Calva was one of five people involved in a high-speed chase that ended in Newport Township. He was arrested after he attempted to flee the scene.