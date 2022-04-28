BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of high school students gathered at Bloomsburg University for a special event. They use real-life global events to help them understand how countries work together

There were 130 students from eight area high schools who participated in Bloomsburg University’s Model United Nations conference.

“They’re able to interact with each other, talk about solutions to challenging global issues, and have a good time doing it. It’s very educational,” said Pete Doerschler, Chief Organizer.

They’re split into large groups in conference rooms and each pair of students represents a different country. They’re assigned a global issue and must work with the other countries to come up with a solution.

“Before this, I hadn’t really been really well versed on issues regarding international affairs and I think that’s really important to be educated about because this is the world that we live in,” Justina Nguyen, Senior, Bloomsburg High School.

Students studied and prepared for weeks leading up to the event. Theadora Duane, who partnered with Justina to represent Japan says these discussions highlight the complexity of global issues.

As we talk about these issues you’re realizing that there are several different walks of life that are occurring around you and we all need to come together to fix these issues essentially. So by doing this now, we’re creating a generation of global thinkers,” said Theadora Duane, senior, Bloomsburg High School.

Mykola Polyuha, a professor at the college and a native of Ukraine spoke about the recent war and how it impacts the world. He was thrilled to see so participants, all eager to learn about these conflicts.

“Many of them are I believe around 16 years old and they think already about such global topics. So I think that there is a bright future ahead of them,” said Mykola Polyuha, professor, Bloomsburg University.

