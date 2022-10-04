SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A high profile volunteer helped serve hotmeals to those who need it. Bishop Joseph bambera helped serve those who stopped by the Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen on Tuesday.

The kitchen has been open and serving those in need in the community for over 40 years, and the kitchen provides a free, hot, nutritious meal to all guests every day of the year.

Bishop Bambera says they are an important part of the community.

“It continues to be not only a place that responds to people in need, but a place that generates so much of a desire on the part of the people who have means to help their brothers and sisters,” said Bishop Bambera.

The diocese says the Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton feeds the hungry in collaboration with volunteers and donors from all faiths.