Hidden Valley auctioning off engagement ring made from ranch powder

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday, March 10 is National Ranch Day and Hidden Valley is offering something for the ranch-loving love of your life.

Between March 10 and 17, you can bid to be the proud owner of a diamond engagement ring made out of ranch seasoning.

According to the company, the diamond is two carats and was made in a lab by heating Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning to 2,500 degrees, then crushing the output beneath 400 tons of pressure. The process took five months total to create the stone. The diamond is set in a 14K white gold band and is even engraved with “HVR LVR” on the inside.



Courtesy: Hidden Valley

“Hidden Valley Ranch is debuting a first-of-its-kind diamond made of Hidden Valley Ranch, a beautiful and timeless way for ranch lovers to show their love for each other and ranch,” the company stated in a media release.

Those interested in bidding on the ring can do so on the Hidden Valley website. In honor of National Ranch Day, the bidding will begin at $310. The proceeds from the ring bid will also be donated to Feeding America, where $1 provides 10 meals.