WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Food companies use cleverly crafted words and phrases to market their products in the hopes of swaying your buying decisions. But what do those labels really mean?

Say you’re picking out what you want for dinner. You see plenty of labels claiming to be healthier for your body, but do you know what these labels mean before shelling out more money?

According to the FDA, “organic” products must be produced using agricultural production practices that foster resource cycling, promote ecological balance, maintain and improve soil and water quality, minimize the use of synthetic materials, and conserve biodiversity.

There are strict guidelines when it comes to labeling food as “organic,” therefore, this may be worth shelling out a few extra bucks for. But what about the term “all-natural?”

“If you really look into that, there’s no inspection to make sure those foods that have that label on it truly have no artificial coloring or added preservatives. The FDA and USDA aren’t inspecting those products to make sure. It’s kind of just the FDA is seeing the label and going ‘okay that’s a label we have.’ But it’s important that we know that those animals can still be given steroids, growth-promoting hormones or antibiotics. All-natural just means there’s no food coloring,” said Becca Lehman, 11th Grade Agriscience Student, Central Columbia High School.

Back in January, the national bioengineered food disclosure standard went into effect, meaning companies are now required to give a disclosure that lets you know if you’re eating any bioengineered food but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s in any way “unhealthy.”

