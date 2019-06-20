Hershey’s Take 5 getting a makeover in time for summer

It has layers of caramel, peanut butter and chocolate. Sounds amazing right?

But apparently Hershey’s Take 5 isn’t hitting the spot with candy bar lovers. So it’s getting a makeover. Hershey decided that the Take 5 green and black label didn’t stand out enought and didn’t resonate with people.

So the company is adding Reese’s to its name and logo on its wrappers. It will be sold nationwide this summer in three sizes!

