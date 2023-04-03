EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Hershey’s Chocolate World has announced the opening of Hershey’s Great Candy Expedition.

According to officials, the attraction will provide a multi-sensory, cinematic experience for guests, who can vote on which candy world to visit by voting using light-up buttons on their arm sets.

The 30-minute adventure includes the Hershey‘s Chocolate World Train Station, inspired by trains that Milton Hershey himself took to find ingredients for his candy.

Ingredient tasting for some of Hershey’s most popular candies, including Reese’s, an official adventure guide full of games and prizes, and more.

Hershey’s Great Candy Expedition will open on May 19, in honor of Hershey’s Chocolate World’s 50th anniversary. To learn more, visit Hershey’s Chocolate World’s website.