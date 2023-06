HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hersheypark announced on Friday their first-ever hybrid coaster, Wildcat’s Revenge is open to the public.

The debut comes 100 years after the original Wild Cat coaster opened in the part in 1923, according to the release.

Hersheypark explains that Wildcat’s Revenge is the fifteenth coaster for the amusement park and is the first hybrid coaster manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction in Pennsylvania.