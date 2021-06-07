Hershey native wins final for U.S. men’s soccer

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 08: Christian Pulisic of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2021 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) took down rival, Mexico, in the Concacaf Nations League Final.

The USMNT rallied from behind twice during regulation before making the final push into extra minutes. In the 114-minute of extra time, USMNT star attacker, Christian Pulisic scored the game-winning penalty kick goal.

Pulisic fired into the top right corner past Mexico goalie, Guillermo Ochoa, to put the U.S. ahead 3-2. In the following minutes, Mexico had no response and the U.S. maintained their lead to win the final, 3-2.

Born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic made his professional and international debut at just 17-years-old. Pulisic holds an array of “youngest player” records such as the youngest Men’s National Team player to appear in a World Cup Qualifier, score an international goal and score in a World Cup Qualifier.

Now age 22, Pulisic is a member of the Chelsea squad on a five-and-a-half-year contract as a right-winger.