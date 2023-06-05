MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds hit the links Monday in Monroe County to better the lives of our local veterans.

The Second Annual Heroes Helping Heroes Golf Tournament teeing off Monday morning at Mount Airy Golf Club with some 300 golfers competing for raffles and prizes.

Every dollar raised goes toward the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton to help pay for everything from new TVs, recreation activities and games, support aids, and special dinners like the surf & turf on Veterans Day.

“Well as a fellow vet, I just want to help these people any way we can,” said Commander of VFW Post 25 Joe Price.

Eyewitness News Anchor Nick Toma was honored to help in the Heroes Helping Heroes Tournament by drawing raffle prizes.

The tournament has helped raise nearly $70,000 in the last two years.