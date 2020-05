WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club is putting up Hometown Heroes Banners in West Wyoming and Wyoming today.





65 banners are being placed on utility poles in West Wyoming and Wyoming. Residents can purchase the banners to honor veterans, living or deceased.

The banners will be in place between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

