Here’s why this Biden admin program will hand out free crack pipes

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — To limit infections among drug users, the Biden administration is creating a $30 million grant program for non-profits to purchase ‘harm reduction materials’ including crack pipes and smoking kits.

One of the aspects of the program will provide funds to local governments and non-profits to distribute clean pipes and smoking kits to help make drug use safer for addicts. The kits are just one aspect of a list of items that the funding can be used for under the FY 2022 Harm Reduction Program Grant (Harm Reduction).

While the kits reportedly aim to reduce the risk of infections for people who smoke these substances with glass pipes, the Harm Reduction funding can also help with the following:

Infectious diseases testing kits (HIV, HBV, HCV, etc.);

Medication lock boxes;

FDA-approved overdose reversal medication(as well as higher dosages

now approved by FDA);

Safe sex kits, including PrEP resources and condoms;

Safe smoking kits/supplies;

Screening for infectious diseases (HIV, sexually transmitted infections,

viral hepatitis);

Sharps disposal and medication disposal kits;

Substance test kits, including test strips for fentanyl and other synthetic

drugs;

Syringes to prevent and control the spread of infectious diseases;

Vaccination services (hepatitis A, hepatitis B vaccination); and

Wound care management supplies.

In addition, funding can also help with key personnel, education, and require things such as assembling a harm reduction advisory council that meets regularly to guide program activities and project implementation.

You can read the entire 75-page Harm Reduction grant form by clicking here.

Selling or distributing drug paraphernalia is against federal law, unless authorized by the government. Funding for the program comes from Democrat’s American Rescue Plan.

Jack Baudoin from WTVO contributed to this report.