WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monster Jam is back in the area and Eyewitnesses News has the dirt and an inside look at the setup process.

Doors will open Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. They will be in town till Sunday, May 7.

So how much dirt it takes to make Monster Jam possible?

“This process takes about eight hours to from um start to finish it um about 900 yards of dirt or 60 dump truck loads of dirt and within that, we build a pod which we have for unique articles,” Stage Manager Frank Werner said.

The clean-up process takes the same amount of time as the setup, and all the dirt is stored on-site.