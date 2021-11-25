Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest shopping weekend of the year

You can find incredible bargains on all sorts of items over the Black Friday weekend, so there’s something for everyone.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

It’s Thanksgiving and whether your whole household has gathered around a food-laden table or you’ve had a low-key day, the biggest shopping weekend of the year is just one sleep away.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the days in between will see impressive deals on items such as headphones, TV sets and children’s toys.

The holiday season can be expensive, so this weekend is the perfect time to pick up gifts on a budget or simply buy household items that need upgrading.

Tips and tricks to save money on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Start early… but don’t be afraid to wait

The best deals can sell out quickly during the Black Friday weekend, so if you wake up late in a post-turkey daze, you might miss out on some great savings. That said, you should also consider that some offers don’t go live right at the start of Black Friday — deals can be staggered instead with some released later in the day or on the Saturday or Sunday following Black Friday. Then, of course, retailers will save some offers for Cyber Monday. In previous years, Cyber Monday has been a great day for small appliance deals, such as coffee makers, stand mixers and air fryers. Therefore, it can pay to wait if you can’t find the sales you’re looking for at first.

Compare prices

Sometimes Black Friday deals can look like incredible offers out of context, but when you compare them to the usual price or to deals on other websites, you find that you’re not getting much of a discount at all. Before committing to a purchase, especially a big one, we’d recommend doing a quick search to compare prices — it could save you some extra cash.

Research ahead of time

If there are any specific products you want to buy, research their usual prices and standard sale prices ahead of time. This way, you can check if you’re getting a good bargain without missing out on the deals of the day that could sell out while you’re busy comparing prices. You can also do general research to identify quality products that are worth buying. For instance, if you’re in the market for a TV, do your research tonight and make a shortlist of potential TVs so you can snap up one of your preferred models as soon as deals go live and know that you’re buying a product that offers an excellent value for your money.

Be cautious about unknown brands

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of sale shopping and buy the cheapest products, even if you’re unsure about the brands. However, this can cost you more in the long run. Purchasing an inexpensive item from an unknown brand might save you $50 today, but you may have to replace it far sooner than you would have if you’d stuck with a big-name manufacturer.

Look out for doorbuster deals

Doorbuster deals are so-called because they’re the deals that will have shoppers busting through the doors come opening time to grab them when offered in store. With the rising popularity of online shopping, you can find some doorbuster deals online. These are usually offered for a limited time only and can have a countdown to when the deal starts, so be prepared to refresh and check out ASAP before the item sells out.

Best Black Friday weekend deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: 50% off at Amazon

Quality headphones are worth splurging on — especially when you can get a great deal. Music lovers will be happy listening to their favorite tunes, whether at home, on their commute or strolling around town with impressive sound quality. Available at Amazon.

LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child: 40% off at Amazon

LEGO has been a fan favorite with kids and adults alike since its release. This LEGO set offers hours of creative fun and helps boost problem-solving skills. Available at Amazon.

Samsung 70-Inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: 26% off at Amazon

If you’re looking for a quality TV at a bargain price, this is the perfect time of year to buy. With excellent picture quality, you can enjoy hours of entertainment in front of this TV, watching shows, movies or playing console games. Available at Amazon.

Kitchenaid Artisan 5-Qt. Stand Mixer: $80 off at Macy’s

Whether kneading dough, beating frosting or whipping up pancake batter, a quality stand mixer takes some of the heavy work out of kitchen tasks. This model is on sale and worth adding to your kitchen arsenal. Available at Macy’s.

HP 15z-ef100 Laptop: $160 off at HP

The right laptop is suitable for work and play, quickly and smoothly carrying out the tasks you ask of it. If your current laptop could do with an upgrade, now’s the perfect time to replace it. Available at HP.

Shark HE601 Air Purifier 6: $200 off at Amazon

With winter rolling around, you’ll likely be spending less time outside in the fresh air and more time indoors. An air purifier can help improve your indoor air quality, removing pollutants, allergens, toxins and even viruses. Available at Amazon.

Lodge Chef Collection Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet: $15 off at Kohl’s

Well-made cast iron cookware can last a lifetime if properly cared for, so when you can get decent cookware like this on sale, it’s worth the investment. Available at Kohl’s.

Ninja Professional Advanced 9-Cup Food Processor: $50 off at Bed Bath & Beyond

Chop, slice, shred, knead and mix to your heart’s content with this handy kitchen helper. A perfect product for anyone who hates kitchen prep. Available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Canon Wireless Pixma All-in-One Inkjet Printer: 20% off at Amazon

Whether for work, school or general household use, a quality printer quickly and easily performs all those important printing tasks. Available at Amazon.

HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset: $50 off at HP

Fans of gaming can get an even more immersive experience with this awesome VR headset. Home VR technology is still somewhat novel, so this is an excellent choice for early tech adopters. Available at HP.

Corsair TC60 Fabric Gaming Chair: 20% off at Amazon

Never again suffer from aches and pains after a long gaming session with this quality gaming chair. When you can get this good a deal on such a comfortable chair, don’t delay. Available at Amazon.

Roomba iRobot 6+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal: $250 off at Amazon

This robotic vacuum will whiz around your home sucking up dust and dirt, saving you time and effort. This must-have is perfect for anyone who hates household chores. Available at Amazon.

Monster Jam Official Megalodon Storm All-Terrain RC Monster Truck: 36% off at Amazon.

This RC toy offers hours of fun for users. It’s an excellent time to pick up a bargain before the holiday season. Available at Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.