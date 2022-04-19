HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Old Lycoming Township Police, they have arrested a 27-year-old man on multiple child porn charges.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of Saw Mill Road on Monday after they received reports that Christopher Thomas had files of child pornography on his phone. Thomas’ girlfriend, who found the images, had recorded evidence and showed police, according to court paperwork.

Police say they saw 25 images of nude pre-teen and teen girls, which Thomas emailed to a separate email address in an effort to hide the images from his girlfriend.

Officers arrested Thomas in Williamsport and brought him in for questioning. During the questioning police say that he admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography for the past few years, according to police. He also admitted that he shared child pornography images on various social media apps including KIK, Omegle, and Snapchat in an effort to gain additional pornographic images, police say.

Thomas is charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility and one count of Sexual Abuse of Children. He is being held at Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $95,000 bail.