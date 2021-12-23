Hepburn Township man charged child rape

HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hepburn Township man is facing charges of raping a child after, police say, he raped an 11-year-old girl.

According to a release from police, Jeremy Earnest, 38 of Hepburn Township, picked up the victim and her stepbrother to spend the night at his house in the 140 block of Klump Road.

The victim told police that while she was sleeping on the bottom bunk of bunk beds, Earnest came into the room, stared at the victim, and began to touch himself. Police say at one point Earnest began to touch the victim’s butt.

Earnest then began to perform lewd acts on the victim and according to police the victim described his genitalia as “ugly.”

The victim also told officers that Earnest left her and an 8-year-old boy home alone while he went to work the next day. Police say the victim and the stepbrother only ate cereal that day.

Earnest is facing multiple charges related to indecent assault including rape. He is being held at Lycoming County Prison for $100,000 bail.