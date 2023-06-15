KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Carbon County one nonprofit organization is offering resources for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder through its programs.

June is recognized as National PTSD Awareness Month. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, seven out of 100 veterans will suffer from PTSD at one point in their lives.

Eyewitness News spoke with one organization doing its part in making a positive impact on the lives of those who have served our country.

Helping veterans heal is the mission of Veterans Unstoppable a program created by the Valor Clinic Foundation.

“We do a journey through their life and targeting specific areas where maybe they’ve been having some trouble to help them rebuild a better future,” said Mark Bayla the founder of Valor Clinic Foundation.

They do this through small group discussions and outdoor activities completely free of charge.

“The vets feel more comfortable talking with other vets,” added Bayla.

He adds that at times veterans don’t feel as though they are truly heard by medical professionals.

“To a certain degree, we have to acknowledge somehow as a country that there’s just not a lot of lab coats in a foxhole and not a lot of camouflage in a lab right?” continued Bayla.

Robert Putney is a recent graduate of Veterans Unstoppable. He says the experience has done more than just help him grow as a person.

“Help? Yeah, it helps. But, maybe the other h-word for healing is just you can feel that more. There’s a lot of healing that happens,” says Putney.

Putney is even working toward becoming a facilitator and mentor to help others heal.

“I would say this is a gift you can give yourself and by giving this gift to yourself you’re giving it to the people that are involved in your life,” added Putney.

Glenn Lippencott a purple heart recipient and Vietnam Combat Veterans on the Board of Directors at the Valor Clinic Foundation. After serving Lippencott felt different.

“I kept thinking maybe I’m being saved for something and when this came along. I kinda got that feeling that this is it,” explained Lippencott

Lippencott has been with the program since the start. He says graduates come out of the program with their hearts repaired and restored.

The Valor Clinic Foundation has recently expanded to Camp Trexler’s facilities in Monroe County and they are in need of volunteers for projects there this summer.

For more information on these events and how to join visit the Valor Clinic.